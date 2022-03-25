Qualcomm to officially launch Snapdragon 8 Gen 1+ in May

The Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 was first announced in December 2021 by Qualcomm. According to recent reports, the SD8G1 will be available in a ‘Plus’ version. The Snapdragon 8 Gen 1+ chipset could be Qualcomm’s rumored chip with the SM8475 component number.

Snapdragon 8 Generation 1 is the world’s most advanced smartphone platform and the Android user’s preferred platform. It’s built to give an industry-leading set of features, such as unrivalled camera and sound quality, AI-enhanced experiences, desktop-level gaming efficiency, and vault-like protection.

It stands to reason that handsets based on it will be unveiled soon after; assuming this is the case, the first Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 plus phones will be introduced before the end of May and will be available in June. Lenovo and Motorola, OnePlus, and Xiaomi are among the first-phase customers.

Snapdragon technology is at the heart of premium mobile experiences at all levels. Qualcomm has collaborated with a variety of companies to develop bespoke solutions that take advantage of its industry-leading technology for power, performance, and connectivity (both 5G and Wi-Fi 6/6E).

In addition, the Snapdragon 8 Generation 1 Plus SoC is slated to be used in the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip4 and Galaxy Z Fold4 later this year.