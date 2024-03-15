Ramadan Sale! Buy Your Favorite Zero Smartwatches At Up To 70% Off

Laiba MohsinLast Updated: Mar 15, 2024
Zer0lifestyle, a precursor of a new age of reformation offers affordable smartwatches with innovative features and stylish designs. The good piece of information is that a Ramadan Sale is going on the official website. You can purchase your favorite smartwatches at a discounted price of up to 70%. So, what are you waiting for? Go grab your favorite pieces right now!

Our Top Picks Of Zero Smartwatches Available On Ramadan Sale!

Revoltt Smartwatch (Luxury Collection)

  • Pakistans’s First Stainless Steel Smartwatch
  • Bluetooth Calling
  • 1.43″ IPS HD Display
  • High Technology Ceramic
  • Sophisticated Gleam
  • Meta Mastery
  • Zero Health Suite

Discounted Price: Rs 14,999

Flex Smartwatch (Best Value)

  • Single Chip BT Calling
  • Two Tone Crown
  • IP67 Dust, sweat & splash resistance
  • 9 days battery life
  • 1.83″ HD Display

Discounted Price: Rs 6,999

Matrix Pro AMOLED Smartwatch (Best Seller)

  • Metallic chain strap
  • AMOLED Screen
  • BT Calling
  • Functional Crown
  • 1.43″ HD Display
  • 7 Days Battery Life

Discounted Price: Rs 12,999

Nova Smartwatch (Trending)

  • 1.39″ clear display
  • metal case body
  • sleek crown
  • BT Calling
  • Thin Bezels
  • IP67 Water resistant
  • Milanese Magnetic Strap

Discounted Price: Rs 7,999

There are several other watches available at amazing discounts. You can head to the official website to get more info. Recently, the manufacturer has also introduced another fashion tech accessory dubbed Z-Buds.  Zero earbuds aim to groove to the beats and move to the rhythms. The company is offering four models with amazing specs and features at very affordable prices. Head to this link to learn more about the earbuds.

>