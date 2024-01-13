Raven Software To Delay Covert Exfil Feature For Call Of Duty: Warzone

A few days back, Raven Software announced the highly anticipated Covert Exfil Feature of Call of Duty: Warzone. It was going to be a new mode for Call of Duty: Warzone players to win a match. Previously reports claimed that the feature will make its way on January 17 as part of the Season 1 Reloaded update. However, the surprising news to some fans is that Raven Software has changed its plans. The Covert Exfil feature will be delayed until further notice.

A New Call Of Duty: Warzone Feature Is On Its Way

Two days ago, Call of Duty announced the Covert Exfil feature alongside the reveal of the rest of Season 1 Reloaded’s content. However, many COD fans expressed disapproval of the Covert Exfil feature after its announcement. According to them, this feature will defeat the purpose of Warzone‘s cutthroat atmosphere. The feature was planned to allow up to five teams to buy a Covert Exfil and leave the match early, granting them a win in the new Covert Exfil leaderboard section. It appears that Warzone‘s main development studio, Raven Software, has heard this feedback. That’s why they are changing their plans for the feature.

Reports claim that the battle royale will get the new Champion’s Quest and a night vision public event for the Gulag. On the contrary, Modern Warfare 3‘s multiplayer will get a ranked mode, new maps, new playlists, and more.