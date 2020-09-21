Realme Unveils Narzo 20A, Narzo 20, Narzo 20 Pro

Right on time, Realme has unveiled its Narzo 20 lineup. The series has included three smartphones – Narzo 20A, Narzo 20, and Narzo 20 Pro. Among them. Realme Narzo 20 Pro is the most powerful one. Let’s have a look at the key specs of all models.

Realme Narzo 20 Pro

The most powerful and high-end phone among all is the Pro version. Apparently, the phone looks like a Realme 7. However, there are some differences specs-wise. First of all, the phone has a Helio G95 chipset and the impressive 65W SuperDart charging. There are two RAM options – either 6GB or 8GB, along with 64GB and 128GB storage, respectively.

Furthermore, the phone has 6.5” LCD with Full HD+ resolution and 90Hz refresh rate. There is a tiny hole in the upper left corner to house the 16MP camera.

At the back, there are four cameras including a 48MP primary + 8MP ultra-wide-angle + 2MP B&W + 2MP macro combo. Moreover, the phone has a 4,500 mAh battery. It will be available in two colour options – White Knight or Black Ninja. The pricing of the phone is as follows;

6/64GB version is available in just $205

8/128GB units will go for $230

Realme Narzo 20

Now comes the second member of the family. It has a 6.5” HD screen with a waterdrop notch for the 8MP selfie camera and a 20:9 tall ratio. Moreover, it has an Helio G85 chipset with 4GB RAM. Storage options are 64GB and 128GB.

At the back, there are three cameras. The back setup includes a 48MP primary shooter, an 8MP ultra-wide-angle cam and a 2MP macro lens.

The most promising feature is its 6,000 mAh power cell with 18W fast-charging over USB-C. It will also available in two colours – Glory Silver and Victory Blue. The pricing of the phone is

4/64GB version is available in just $145

4/128GB units will go for $155

Realme Narzo 20A

Here comes the most affordable of them all. The phone has three vertical cameras on the back. These are 2MP F/1.8 main camera and two auxiliary shooters – one with a 2 MP B&W lens and another 2 MP “Retro lens,”.

Moreover, there is a waterdrop notch on the 6.5” HD+ screen. However, it has come with Snapdragon 665 chipset. The phone comes with a 5,000 mAh battery that doesn’t have quick charging. The Realme Narzo 20A comes in two colours – Victory Blue or Glory Silver, and it has two memory variants as well – 3/32 GB and 4/64 GB. Pricing is,

3/32GB version is available in just $115

4/64GB units will go for $130

Availability of all these phones in Pakistan is not known yet.