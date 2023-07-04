Realme Narzo 60 Pro will Have up to 12GB of RAM and 1TB Storage

Last week, Realme revealed the design of the Narzo 60 series. Realme has also updated the Amazon landing page for the upcoming phones with new details. The company has also shared an image that shows off the front of the Realme Narzo 60 Pro to help highlight some key details.

The Narzo 60 Pro will have a curved display with a 120Hz refresh rate and 2,160Hz high-frequency PWM dimming. The bottom bezel of the display will measure 2.3mm. There are no details on the size and resolution. However, there is a clear similarity between the Narzo 60 series and the Realme 11 Pro phones.

This includes the vegan leather back – a first for the Narzo family and in a bespoke colour called “Martian Horizon”. As you can see, the big, circular camera island is lifted straight from the 11 Pro series, though the decorative stripe is missing.

The Narzo 60 series will have phones with up to 12GB of physical RAM plus up to 12GB more virtual RAM. Moreover, it will have up to 1TB of storage. Presumably, these values will be available only on the Narzo 60 Pro.

On the other hand, the vanilla Realme Narzo 60 will go for a flat display. Also, it will have a 64MP camera on the back rather than the 100MP unit found on its Pro sibling. This is a key difference with the Realme 11 Pro and 11 Pro+, which have 100MP and 200MP cameras, respectively.

The company will launch the new Narzo phones on July 6. The company will also unveil the Realme Buds Wireless 3. The company revealed some key specs – 30dB ANC, 360° Spatial Audio and 13.6mm dynamic drivers.

