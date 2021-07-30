Realme will Introduce Faster and Thinner MagDart Charger

Recently, Realme announced smartphone with magnetic charging feature. Now, Realme separate MagDart magnetic chargers are expected to be released in the near future, according to the company’s CEO, who revealed that the chargers will be 440% faster and thinner than Apple MagSafe chargers.

Madhav Sheth, CEO of the Chinese smartphone company, posted the teases on Twitter. As mentioned in one of the teaser posters, the MagDart chargers will charge up to 440 percent speedier. Moreover, it teases that its new magnetic chargers would be “slim as a coin and powerful as Thunder”. So, we can expect realme charge will give a tough competition to Apple’s MagSafe pack.

Faster and Thinner! Can you guess in comparison to which charging tech is #realme's MagDart charger 440% faster? RT and reply with #MagForFuture. pic.twitter.com/xaZ3xRuMMW — Madhav Sheth (@MadhavSheth1) July 29, 2021

The company has officially confirmed a lightweight version of the MagDart charger for the first time, after several rumors regarding the upcoming Realme MagDart chargers. On the strength of 440 percent quicker charging rates, it is expected that the compact and sleeker version will have fast charging speed of about 66W or more. Also, for the first time, Realme will provide android device that supports a magnetic charging cable.

However, this may represent a major milestone for the company. In recent times, it has been popular for mobile phones to include wireless charging features, especially in the Android category. Realme might get a competitive edge in the market with this new product introduction. But it depend how realme charges will work with these charging devices.

