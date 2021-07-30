Twitter is currently testing the “Shop Module” Feature, to Make Shopping Easier for its Users

Twitter has started testing a new Shop Module function, which will allow users to make purchases directly from Twitter. Business profiles may include a shopping area at the top of their pages, where consumers can purchase items. In 2014, Twitter included a similar “Buy” option, which was later removed in 2017.

These options will allow visitors to browse a variety of items from different brands. You can tap on a product, if you wish to know more about it and view more photos.

Several brands are actively testing the feature in the US. Also, iOS users who use the app in English will be able to get it. According to the company it’s expected to reach more people in other countries very soon.

Come to Twitter to Tweet, follow along with live events, and now…to shop. We’re testing Shop Module on iOS. Get the products you want from the places you love –– right from a brand’s profile. pic.twitter.com/2ZS8v7NIWs — Twitter Support (@TwitterSupport) July 28, 2021

We’ll get to see how our actions, responsive, and the outspoken audience reacts to charged items like a new jersey from your favourite sports club — or things that have long-lasting effects, like a new beauty regimen. ” We’ll be able to learn something about buying experiences of consumers on Twitter, which is important”, the official said.

Facebook, Instagram, and even WhatsApp have similar e-commerce sections. On both Facebook properties, users can search for products from a variety of businesses and buy them immediately from the app.

This is the latest attempt by Twitter to monetize its service in different ways other than advertising. Twitter Blue, a premium membership service, was established recently, allowing users to access special features with payment.

Additionally, users may give tips to other users with their tweets using the new Tip Jar function. This function allows the microblogging site to earn a commission from the sale of a product or service.

