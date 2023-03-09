Redmi A2 & A2+ Launch Seems Imminent: Duo Hits TUV Certification

Advertisement

Redmi is all set to announce the successors of the Redmi A1 and Redmi A1+. The company has been working on the Redmi A2 series, which is expected to hit the market soon. The highly anticipated Redmi A2 series includes two models – Redmi A2 and Redmi A2+. The point notable here is that the Redmi A2 has been certified by TDRA, NBTC, and TUV. On the other hand, Redmi A2+ has been approved for TDRA and NBTC certification. This is not it as both devices have now been spotted at TUV certification. It hints that the Redmi A2 Launch is quite near.

Expected Redmi A2 Specs & Redmi A2+ Specs

The aforementioned three certification bodies are not the most revealing in the world, however, at least, they clearly indicate that the Redmi A2 series is going global soon. Both devices have been also passed by the Bureau of Indian Standards so it’s just a matter of time until they make their way to the global markets.

Reports claim that the Redmi A2 is gearing up to be just an incremental upgrade over the Redmi A1. It will be powered by the MediaTek Helio G36 CPU. Due to this newly launched chipset being a part of the handset, it shouldn’t be a problem considering the pricing point of the phone. The A2+ is not expected to be much different from the vanilla, with the fingerprint scanner being the biggest addition.

The upcoming A2 will sport a 6.52-inch IPS LCD screen together with an HD+ resolution. It will boast a dual-camera setup with an 8 MP primary sensor and a 2 MP depth sensor. For selfies and video calls, the handset is expected to pack a 5 MP snapper. In addition, the phone will bring a 5,000 mAh battery with a micro USB charging port. However, let me tell you that Xiaomi is not adding the USB Type-C standard for this super-budget Redmi phone. We hope that the brand will begin with the teaser campaign for the Redmi A2 series in the next coming weeks.

