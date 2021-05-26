Xiaomi subsidiary Redmi has remained an active player in the smartphone and accessory market in recent times. With its huge market and affordable range of smartphones, the company has reached almost all corners of the globe. Today, Redmi is all set to host a massive launch event in China. The company will be launching the latest Redmi Note 10 5G series, which is comprised of three new smartphones including a 5G ultra-variant, in the local market. On the other hand, a recent teaser shows that the company will also be rolling out the Redmi AirDots 3 Pro with active noise cancellation (ANC).

Redmi to Unveil Airdots 3 Pro at the Launch Event of New Midrange 5G Note Series

These will be launched along with the new Note 5G series at the launch event. A number of teasers were uploaded on Xiaomi’s official Weibo account which illustrated how the buds will look and also unveiled some of the key specifications of the earbuds.

According to the company, the AirDots will have “the lowest latency in the wireless earphones industry”, along with the “ultimate price-performance ratio”. In addition to that, the active noise cancellation feature will plummet external noises by up to 35dB.

Moreover, the Airdots 3 pro will also arrive with Qi wireless charging, and will also be equipped with a USB-C port on the bottom. The reason for providing two charger options is that the wireless charging speed will be much slower if we compare it with the wired charging.

The Launching event will be a virtual one and will begin at 11 PM tonight. If you want to know further details of the Redmi Note 10 5G series and the Redmi AirDots 3, then you must join the launch event.

