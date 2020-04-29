We as a whole realize mobile Phones have become an essential need in this era. On one hand, it might be viewed as the greatest interruption and an item devastating the student’s life. In any case, simultaneously they’ve become one of the most significant and valuable things in our life.

The reason why mobile phones have become people’s first choice gadget is that they help us stay connected to our friends, family, business associates, and teachers, etc. Additionally, they’ve made life easier with internet banking, online food ordering, and online shopping and so on.

Rent Your Mobile Phones on This App and Earn

The importance of the internet, as well as social media, is increasing day by day, and they not only play a vital role in an individual’s life but they also have the power to make or break a business setup. Therefore, the demand for mobile phones is increasing each day too.

Certain job types such as blogging, social media marketing, and freelancers require certain updated phones to fulfill their job requirements. People with these jobs usually prefer mobile phones because they are portable and easy to use devices compared to computers, performing the same task with even more features. However, some people who only need phones to fulfill the purpose of calling and texting, they can take full advantage of the previous models of phones.

Are you someone who has extra phones in your side drawer? Want to make some money out of the phones that are useless for you? Rentable.pk is a website that allows you to rent out such phones, be it Samsung, Apple, Nokia, Lenovo, Qmobile, Huawei, or any other phone you might as well have. All you have to do is take some pictures of your phone, add a little description of the condition of the phone and post the ad.

Anybody keen on leasing your phone will legitimately get in touch with you and break an arrangement with you. Also, if you are someone who is looking for a new and updated phone for your jobs or any other event, in that case, you can rent in these phones easily from our website at an affordable rate.

Rentable.pk is the first free classified online market place that makes your dreams come to reality at an affordable price. We operate on a marketplace model providing people the opportunity to list their gadgets, appliances, furniture, and automobiles, etc. We assist you in transforming your liabilities into paying resources while attempting our best to make your life simpler and advantageous. Our sole purpose is to provide more and more benefits to the people of Pakistan, providing them the opportunity to earn some extra cash. Besides, Rentable has all your mobile phone needs covered. We offer a wide variety of cellphones ranging from iPhone to Motorola.

Why you should rent mobile phones:

Numerous people would state that purchasing phones are superior to leasing. However, we don’t agree with that notion. The reason being, these days cell phones are extremely costly and not every person can bear the cost of them.

Here are some reasons why you should also consider the option of renting:

• Every month a new phone releases with better and better features but you can’t buy them all. Can you? And if you are someone who loves to change their phone then the safe option is to rent them, this way you get to try out the latest technology in-store.

• Secondly, it can be a temporary fix to your smartphone needs until you save up for the smartphone that you want to buy or help you make a decision based on experience.

• Lastly, it costs you almost nothing compared to the retail price of smartphones nowadays.

Nonetheless, if you are someone who mishandles the phone or is very careless, in that event it is better to buy the phone than renting it. In such a case that you damage it, you get it at the first retail value which can be a great deal. So make sure to handle the rented phone with care.