Hackers have recently targeted the personal information of more than two million Pakistanis. Cybercriminals hack the databases of various restaurants, subsequently offering the stolen data of Pakistani citizens for sale on the internet.

The hackers behind this breach not only managed to steal sensitive personal information but also presented sample data as evidence in their online advertisements. Their claim suggests that they successfully hacked customer databases from over 250 restaurants, comprising valuable data such as credit card details and mobile phone numbers.

Restaurants Databases Hack Expose Personal Data of Over Two Million Pakistani Citizens

In their illicit offering, the hackers demanded a ransom of two Bitcoins in exchange for access to this extensive database of citizen information.

Despite the gravity of this security breach, the Federal Investigation Agency’s (FIA) Cybercrime Circle reported that no official complaint had been lodged with the agency regarding the hacking of restaurant software. It was further revealed that the hackers disseminated these stolen details through the dark web to various individuals.

This incident is not an isolated one. Back in August, FIA uncovered another scheme aimed at compromising the mobile phones of high-ranking government officials. The attackers attempted to extract sensitive information from government officials and bureaucrats by posing as senior officials.

To combat such threats, the Prime Minister’s Office issued statements advising government officials to exercise caution. They should avoid responding to irrelevant messages. They should also notify the Cabinet Division if they receive suspicious messages on their mobile phones. This proactive approach seeks to safeguard sensitive government information from malicious actors in an ever-evolving digital landscape.