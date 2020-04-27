Special Communications Organization (SCO), joined hands with Bank Alfalah as a payment solution provider under Prime Minister’s Ehsaas Kafalat Program in Azad Jammu & Kashmir (AJ&K) and Gilgit-Baltistan (GB). With this contractual partnership, beneficiaries under the program will be able to collect cash via biometric verification through SCO’s mobile financial service “S-Paisa”.

S-Paisa partners with Bank Alfalah for Prime Minister’s Ehsaas Kafalat Program in AJ&K and GB

The disbursement of cash assistance to the deserving families under PM Ehsaas Kafalat Program is underway across the country including AJ&K and GB. Under the program, through biometric verification a sum of twelve thousand rupees (Rs.12000/-) each will be disbursed among poor families affected by the ongoing lock-down in the wake of Corona virus pandemic. Distribution of relief package through S-Paisa retail channels is already in full swing across AJ&K and GB since 9 April 2020 with so far more than 30,000 deserving, poor and needy families have received the payment.

For the smooth distribution of payment under PM Ehsaas Kafalat Program to each family, the government has developed over 70 camp sites in AJ&K and around 90 Camp sites in GB where payment of relief package is being managed.

Special precautionary measures are also taken by SCO to protect the people from the Corona virus at the camp sites and the dedicated staff is transparently distributing cash by performing standard preventive sanitization activities. No complaints of mismanagement were received from any location and the public was happy with the overall arrangements.