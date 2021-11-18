As per latest reports, cellphone manufacturing will reach the same level in 2022 as it was before the pandemic, with a year-on-year growth rate of 3.8 percent. According to the survey, companies including Samsung and Apple are estimated to create roughly 1.39 billion mobile phones in the following year. As per the research, out of these 600 million units are likely to be 5G phones. The cellphone industry is predicted to expand manufacturing to 1.39 billion units due to the normal device replacement cycle and rising demand from new regions, with 5G devices accounting for almost half of the market share as companies adapt to the challenges posed by the pandemic. For 2021, the 5G smartphone market share is projected to touch 37.4 percent with around 500 million units produced.

Also Read: OPPO A95 will be Available in Pakistan Soon, Featuring 33W Fast Charging And a Sleek Appearance

Samsung and Apple Will Be the World’s Leading Smartphone Manufacturers Again in 2022

Apple is predicted to sell roughly 243 million handsets, or a 5.4 percent increase annually. According to the business, Apple might unveil an iPhone SE (2020) replacement with a 4.7-inch touchscreen, A15 chipset, and 5G connectivity in the first quarter of 2022. As per the reports, Apple is also planning to debut four iPhone models in the second period of 2022, which may have higher price labels owing to rising component prices.

It is also expected a growth in the market share of Chinese firms like as Xiaomi, Oppo, and Vivo. Xiaomi is expected to generate roughly 220 million devices, with a market share of 16%, which comprises the company’s affiliates such as Mi, Redmi, POCO, and Black Shark. Meanwhile, as per the estimate, Oppo and Vivo might generate roughly 208 million and 149 million devices, respectively.

According to the estimate, Samsung might create approximately 276 million devices in 2022, with foldable devices like the Galaxy Z Flip 3 and the Galaxy Z Fold 3, as well as features like the company’s S Pen, helping it preserve its top-quality market share. According to the assessment, the corporation may encounter competition in developed countries, while demand in emerging nations will continue to focus on entry-level products.

You may be also interested in: PUBG New State Hits 10 Million Downloads On Google Play within a Week after its Release