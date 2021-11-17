PUBG New State Hits 10 Million Downloads On Google Play within a Week after its Release

Everyone’s favorite PUBG is now available in its new version PUBG: New State, a free-to-play battle royale game that was released for Android and iOS phones on November 11 and contains upgraded visuals, a new Troy map, and new vehicles, has surpassed ten million downloads on the Google Play store in less than a week. Unlike the original PUBG game, it is also set in the future.

Following its global launch in 200 countries, the new battle royale title had significant series of challenges. Users claimed that their handsets were jammed after installing the game. Krafton gave a statement by claiming that it has completed adequate testing for smartphones with similar characteristics to the Samsung Galaxy S7 and other gadgets with 2GB RAM and validated the game’s seamless performance.

PUBG New State Hit 10 Million Downloads On Google Play within a Week after its Release

We initially demonstrated that the PUBG: New State, which was released last Thursday, encountered technical difficulties shortly after its release, prohibiting players from entering the game for a few hours. However, this hasn’t stopped players from installing the game, which has already surpassed 10 million (one crore) downloads on the Google Play store.

Krafton also launched an additional upgrade for Android players that includes bug improvements for PUBG: New State. Limiting the Vulkan visuals API for Poco series smartphones, which led the game to crash and halt on some smartphones, is one of them. According to the firm, the search feature for the Invite to Team area has also been blocked for the time being. Krafton has fixed a fault that stopped the game from displaying a server when using the Closest Server option on Android phones, as well as a zoom bug in Spectate Mode. According to the publishers, users who have suffered general crashes or issues on Realme smartphones should update their game via the Google Play Store as well.

