OPPO A95 will be Available in Pakistan Soon, Featuring 33W Fast Charging And a Sleek Appearance

After the release of Oppo’s A95 5G, the company has released an LTE variant of the handset, suitably entitled Oppo A95. It resembles its 5G sister in looks, but it is powered by the Snapdragon 662 and has 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage.

The Oppo A95 5G was announced some months back, and now we have a 4G variant. The Oppo A95, as the name suggests, replaces the Dimensity CPU with a Snapdragon SoC and adds better battery life. Aside from that, the two variants of the phone are identical.

The 4G edition includes the same 6.43-inch AMOLED display with Full HD+ quality as the 3G version, but no fast refresh rate. The fingerprint sensor is located beneath the display, and the punch-hole selfie camera has a resolution of 16MP.

The Dimensity 800U processor has been upgraded by the Snapdragon 662, although the storage configuration remains the same. The Android 11 operating system with ColorOS 11.1 on top stays unchanged. The battery capacity is 43,10 mAh, however, the 33W quick charging remains.

The Oppo A95 will be available in Pakistan for Rs.40,999 (expected) in Glowing Starry Black and Glowing Rainbow Silver color variants. It should be available in more areas soon.

Oppo A95 Specifications:

It comes with Octa-core (2×2.4 GHz Cortex-A76 & 6×2.0 GHz Cortex-A55) CPU, Mali-G57 MC3 GPU. Oppo A95 is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 800U chipset having Android 11as its OS, and ColorOS 11.1 as its UI. Oppo A95 supports 2G, 3G, 4G LTE, 5G networks. It has an AMOLED, 6.43 inches large display with 1080 x 2400 pixels of resolution, 20:9 ratio, 90.38% screen-to-body ratio, 409 PPI density, and 60 Hz refresh rate. Oppo A95 comes in 8 GB RAM and

128GB, 256 GB internal storage. If we talk about the camera it has 48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP primary and 16 MP+ 32 MP secondary camera. Connectivity: LTE, GPS, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.2, USB Type-C. it also has a Fingerprint scanner On the display. This phone is powered by a 4310 mAh battery.

