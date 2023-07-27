Samsung launched two foldable devices, tablets, and smartwatches at its Unpacked event in Korea yesterday. The company will also launch a few more devices before the end of the year. One of those devices is going to be the Samsung Galaxy S23 FE. Samsung has now confirmed that the new Fan Edition phone could launch very soon. Most likely it will launch before the end of this year.

Justin Hume, vice president of mobile for Samsung South Africa, revealed that “there is going to be an announcement. Imminently.” when asked about the Galaxy S23 FE.

Samsung Confirms the Galaxy S23 FE is Coming Soon

The phone has already appeared in many leaks and renders. The previous leaks have revealed that the phone will look similar to the Galaxy S23 and S23+. Moreover, Samsung will be using last year’s Exynos 2200 and the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 instead of the Galaxy S23’s Snapdragon 8 Gen 2.

However, unlike the Galaxy S22 lineup, which featured the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 in almost every market outside Europe, the Galaxy S23 FE will likely get the Snapdragon chip only in the US and China. The rest of the world will get the Exynos 2200 variant. Hopefully, it will come with a more optimized and fine-tuned experience out of the box compared to the Exynos-powered Galaxy S22 models.

Samsung is also working on two Fan Edition variants of the Galaxy Tab S9 series. However, there are no words for when those tablets will go official. We are also not sure whether Samsung will launch them alongside the Galaxy S23 FE or opt to launch them at a separate time. Anyhow, we will get more information about it in the coming days. So stay tuned for more updates.

