Around a year ago, Samsung SDI started producing 5th generation batteries for electric vehicles using a stacking method instead of the usual “jelly roll” method. In this method, the battery components are packed tighter, resulting in a higher capacity for the same volume. Now Samsung is developing smartphone batteries for high capacity inspired by the Samsung electronic vehicle (EV) batteries.

Samsung is Developing Smartphone Batteries for Higher Capacity Inspired by EV

By using this method, the batteries will be able to produce at least 10% higher capacities than the traditional roll design. This means that a 5,000 mAh battery could have 5,500+ mAh capacity instead. It will also help to make the phone thinner and lighter while keeping battery capacity the same.

See Also: Samsung will be the sole OLED supplier for iPhone 14 Pro

For a better understanding let me tell you how an ordinary battery is packed. Flat roll batteries cannot be packed tightly. Because it needs space while charging. The rodes need space to swell during charging and discharging. If there will be no space, the electrodes can bend, damaging them in the process. On the other hand, the stacked design solves this issue as it does not require any space.

Samsung will produce these batteries in its unit in Korea. Some reports also claim that it will convert one of the lines at its Tianjin plant in China to use the new method as well.

When will these batteries officially be available in the market? or which phone will come with this battery? These questions are too early to ask. As the company has to start the development yet. So, we may get these batteries by the end of this year. In my opinion, Samsung will bring this technology to the upcoming Galaxy S series smartphone next year. So stay tuned for more updates.

Check Also: Samsung to Launch a Pokemon Edition Galaxy Z Flip3 on April 24