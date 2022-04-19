Are you fond of limited edition phones and also a die-hard Pokemon Fan? Well, there is a good news for you. Samsung is planning to launch a new Pokemon Edition Galaxy Z Flip3 smartphone. This limited edition phone will only be available for South Korean market. The new Pokemon Edition Galaxy Z Flip3 is releasing on April 24.

Samsung to Launch a Pokemon Edition Galaxy Z Flip3 on April 24

If you are in South Korea and want to get this phone, you have to register yourself first. The limited edition bundle will be sold in limited quantities exclusively via Samsung Korea’s online store. The pricing details is not yet available.

Samsung said that this is the greatest collaboration ever and is paying special attention to the packaging. The whole ordeal comes in a large red box which encompasses a smaller Poke ball-themed box for the foldable phone. There will be some ither items too in the box. There will be a special Pokemon pouch, a clear case with Pikachu stickers, extra Pokemon stickers, a Pokeball pop socket and a Pikachu key chain.

Let’s have a quick look at the key specs of the phone. It has a 6.7” Infinity Flex Display with a 120Hz refresh rate. Moreover, tit has come with a powerful Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 5G chipset. The Cover Screen of the Z Flip3 is 1.9-Inches. The phone has a dual-camera setup at the back. It has a 12MP OIS AF with F1.8 Aperture main camera and an Ultra-Wide Camera with 12MP F2.2 aperture. At the front there is a 10MP camera.

