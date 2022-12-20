Samsung Foldable Laptop: Company to launch new device

Samsung Electronics has delayed the release of its first laptop with a foldable OLED screen until next year, and the bendy 17.3-inch panel will be sourced from its Samsung Display unit. Samsung foldable laptop will be equipped with new features.

Samsung is well-known for its foldable smartphones, including the newly released Galaxy Z Flip4 and Galaxy Z Fold4. Although Samsung may be late to the folding laptop market, the business is believed to have a competitive advantage. The business is anticipated to apply all of the lessons learned from the folding smartphones to create a one-of-a-kind laptop with a folding display with the next Samsung laptop.

The 17.3-inch OLED display from Samsung Display can fold into half such that each half measures 13.3 inches. When such a laptop is folded, the top half of the screen becomes a display, while the bottom half becomes a touchscreen keyboard.

In 2020, Samsung Display produced 960,000 laptop OLED panels, 5 million in 2021, and 5.94 million in 2022. ASUS was Samsung Display’s largest client for OLED laptop screens until this year, when it was supplanted by Samsung MX, which began focused on releasing more laptops with OLED panels.

While the precise specifications of Samsung foldable laptop are unknown, it is expected to include a 12th Gen Intel processor, at least 16GB of RAM, and 512GB of internal storage. The laptop is expected to run Windows 11 and will feature touch input, as well as to have an S-Pen.