Samsung Foldable Phones to be Available in Cheaper Prices Soon

According to a source, the tech giant Samsung is planning to make its foldable devices more affordable for consumers. The company is working on cost-cutting solutions, such as inkjet printing technology, to make foldable phones more affordable. Right now, the Galaxy Z Flip 5 and Galaxy Z Fold 5 are available at a hefty price tag of $1,000 and more.

Previously, Samsung used the Micro Dry Process Decoration (MDD) method for its foldable displays. This technique uses frames created from films cut from a roll, with the ink already present in the film. However, this technique raised concerns regarding its cost-effectiveness. To resolve this issue, the company has been researching and developing inkjet printing technology, which is now set to substitute the MDD method.

Through inkjet printing technology, the company can extract more frames from the original film, leading to a reduction in production costs. OLED panel frames play an essential role in hiding internal circuits and components, and post-coating is applied to frame films to safeguard against oxygen and water. Once the frames are in place, ultra-thin glasses are overlayed onto the panels for the final touch.

Samsung needs to leverage its expertise and market position to stay at the top of the foldable smartphone segment. amid increasing competition from brands such as Xiaomi, Oppo, Honor, and Vivo. By adopting inkjet printing technology, Samsung intends to regain its title as the world’s largest smartphone manufacturer.

The new strategic move to make foldable devices more affordable allows Samsung to reinforce its commitment to innovation and technological advancement in the industry.

