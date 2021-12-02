Samsung Galaxy A13 5G Launches on 3rd December, 2021

Many rumors were circulating regarding the launch of Samsung Galaxy A13 5G. Finally a confirm date is here for its launch. The Samsung Galaxy A13 5G, will be launching on 3rd December, 2021 in the US. The price tag for the device will be USD 250 (52,087pkr).

According to the Samsung Electronics America, Inc. official announcement today, the Galaxy A13 5G among the A series is the most affordable 5G handset. The Samsung Galaxy is known for bringing the innovative core features and A-series proves Samsung’s claim and commitment. The A13 handset is packed with a powerful chipset, latest 5G technology at a very affordable price.

Samsung Galaxy A13 5G continues this legacy by providing key innovations at an accessible price, including 5G connectivity.

Now lets go through its different specs. The set will be equipped with Mediatek Dimensity 700 chipset. The RAM is 4GB with 64GB internal storage and it can be expanded up to a 1TB. A13 will be having an edge-to-edge, 6.5inch display with Infinity-V LCD panel. The resolution of the screen will be 720p resolution with a 90Hz refresh rate. The camera department has triple lens with 50MP the main lens and 2MP macro-lens and 2MP depth lens. The selfie camera has a 5MP lens. The battery is 5000 mAh with 15W fast charging, USB-Type C port, 3.5mm audio jack port, side-mounted fingerprint sensor.

The launch in Pakistan is expected in the end of December, 2021. The expected price is from 44,000-50,000 pkr. The specs are great and they come with a mid-range price tag. At the moment we can only speculate about the performance, once its launched and tested only then we will know whether it lives up to its claims or not.

Also Read: Samsung Galaxy-A Series 2022 to be Water Resistant