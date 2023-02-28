Samsung Pakistan Announces Pre-order of Its Industry Leading Smartphones – Galaxy S23 l S23 Ultra

Advertisement

Samsung Pakistan today announced the nation-wide pre-order of its industry-leading Galaxy S23 l S23 Ultra smartphones with an exciting limited time offer. Buy Galaxy S23 and get free Galaxy Buds2 or Buy Galaxy S23 Ultra and get free Galaxy Buds2 Pro. Both these offers include Samsung Care+; Save up to 50% off on screen replacement within 1 year of warranty.

Galaxy S23 Ultra with its new 200MP Adaptive Pixel sensor and iconic embedded S Pen, the Galaxy S23– also featuring the Galaxy S23 Ultra – represents a new era of Samsung’s ultimate premium phone experience. The Galaxy S23 l S23 Ultra features epic cameras that give users more freedom to explore their creativity, the world’s fastest mobile graphics thanks to the Snapdragon® 8 Gen 2 Mobile Platform for Galaxy, and a striking design that advances the company’s sustainability commitments with more components made using recycled materials than in any other Samsung Galaxy smartphone.

Samsung Galaxy S23

Samsung Galaxy S23 l S23 Ultra also unlocks the next level of mobile security with Samsung Message Guard. This powerful sandboxing tool pre-emptively protects against zero-click exploit attacks. This is a new kind of cyberattack where just receiving an image can compromise a device – even without the user’s interaction. Samsung Message Guard acts as a virtual quarantine, trapping harmful images and ensuring you receive safe images. Find out more about Samsung Message Guard at [www.samsungmobilepress.com/feature-stories/samsung-message-guard-protects-you-from-new-and-invisible-threats].

The Galaxy S23 l S23 Ultra is widely available for pre-order now through Samsung premium outlets, retailers and samsung.com, in four nature-inspired matte hues: Phantom Black, Cream, Green, and Lavender.

Pre-order through samsung.com to get benefits:

Up to 70% off on screen replacement within 1 year of warranty period*.

Free delivery nationwide.

Payment via debit/credit card.

For more information about Galaxy S23 l S23 Ultra, please visit: www.samsung.com

Pre-order of the all new Galaxy S23 l S23 Ultra can be done from the following Samsung premium stores:

