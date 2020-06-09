Samsung Galaxy A31 Pre-Booking Now Opens in Pakistan
Samsung has unveiled the Galaxy A31 back in late March. Good news is that the phone is soon going to be available in Pakistan. As Samsung Galaxy A31 Pre-Booking is Now Open in Pakistan. The phone is available in Pakistan at a price rate of Rs. 41,999. More interestingly, the customers will get free 10,000 mAh power bank on pre-ordering. The phone has come with some amazing specs. It has quad-camera setup at the back and a single camera at the front.
Pre-booking Gift:
- Customers will get Free 10,000mAh Battery bank with each unit of A31
Price:
- Samsung Galaxy A31 will cost PKR 41,999
- Down Payment: PKR 5,000
Key Features
- Design& Display: 6.4″ FHD+ Super AMOLED Infinity-U display
- 4GB RAM, 128GB ROM
- Micro SD up to 512GB
- Octa-Core 2.0 GHz
- Game Booster Mode
- 5000 mAh All day long battery with Fast charging support
- Quad-camera Setup: 48 MP high-resolution main camera, 8MP Ultra Wide Camera (123°), 5MP Depth Camera and 5MP Macro Camera
- 20 MP Selfie Camera
- Security & Durability: On-Screen Finger Print Security + Face recognition, Secured by KNOX
- Available Colours: Prism Crush Black, Prism Crush White, Prism Crush Blue
Note: Shop wise allocation for A31 pre order deals finalized by Samsung Pakistan will be followed strictly. Kindly get in touch with local Samsung SFM team or check your Samsung+ app to get your allocation.