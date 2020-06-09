Samsung has unveiled the Galaxy A31 back in late March. Good news is that the phone is soon going to be available in Pakistan. As Samsung Galaxy A31 Pre-Booking is Now Open in Pakistan. The phone is available in Pakistan at a price rate of Rs. 41,999. More interestingly, the customers will get free 10,000 mAh power bank on pre-ordering. The phone has come with some amazing specs. It has quad-camera setup at the back and a single camera at the front.

Samsung Galaxy A31 Pre-Booking Now Opens in Pakistan

Pre-booking Gift:

Customers will get Free 10,000mAh Battery bank with each unit of A31

Price:

Samsung Galaxy A31 will cost PKR 41,999

Down Payment: PKR 5,000

Key Features

Design& Display: 6.4″ FHD+ Super AMOLED Infinity-U display

6.4″ FHD+ Super AMOLED Infinity-U display 4GB RAM, 128GB ROM

Micro SD up to 512GB

Octa-Core 2.0 GHz

Game Booster Mode

5000 mAh All day long battery with Fast charging support

Quad-camera Setup: 48 MP high-resolution main camera, 8MP Ultra Wide Camera (123°), 5MP Depth Camera and 5MP Macro Camera

48 MP high-resolution main camera, 8MP Ultra Wide Camera (123°), 5MP Depth Camera and 5MP Macro Camera 20 MP Selfie Camera

Security & Durability : On-Screen Finger Print Security + Face recognition, Secured by KNOX

: On-Screen Finger Print Security + Face recognition, Secured by KNOX Available Colours: Prism Crush Black, Prism Crush White, Prism Crush Blue

Note: Shop wise allocation for A31 pre order deals finalized by Samsung Pakistan will be followed strictly. Kindly get in touch with local Samsung SFM team or check your Samsung+ app to get your allocation.