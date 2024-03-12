Samsung Galaxy A55 & A35 Launched – Promo Videos & Specs

The much-anticipated midrange smartphones, the Samsung Galaxy A55 and A35, have finally become official. Just a few hours after the official launch, Samsung posted a few official promo videos of the new members of the A series. Let’s begin with the company’s official unboxing video and promo video for the A55, highlighting its “enhanced design and security” in around 15 seconds.

On the other hand, the Galaxy A35 also gets one of those quick videos, under the tagline “Add more to your awesome.”.

Galaxy A55 specs:

Feature Specification Display 6.6-inch 120 Hz Super AMOLED screen Processor Exynos 1480 SoC RAM 8/12GB Storage 128/256GB Rear Camera System – 50 MP main with OIS, 12 MP ultrawide, 5 MP macro Selfie Camera 32 MP Battery 5,000 mAh with 25W wired charging Build Aluminum frame, Gorilla Glass Victus (screen), Glass back Durability IP67 dust and water resistance

Galaxy A35 specs:

Feature Specification Display 6.6-inch 120 Hz Super AMOLED screen Processor Exynos 1380 SoC RAM 6/8GB Storage 128/256GB Rear Camera System 50 MP main with OIS, 8 MP ultrawide, 5 MP macro Selfie Camera 13 MP Battery 5,000 mAh with 25W wired charging Build Plastic frame, and Plastic back Durability IP67 dust and water resistance Operating System Android 14 with One UI 6.1