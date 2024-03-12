Samsung Galaxy A55 & A35 Launched – Promo Videos & Specs
The much-anticipated midrange smartphones, the Samsung Galaxy A55 and A35, have finally become official. Just a few hours after the official launch, Samsung posted a few official promo videos of the new members of the A series. Let’s begin with the company’s official unboxing video and promo video for the A55, highlighting its “enhanced design and security” in around 15 seconds.
On the other hand, the Galaxy A35 also gets one of those quick videos, under the tagline “Add more to your awesome.”.
Galaxy A55 specs:
|Feature
|Specification
|Display
|6.6-inch 120 Hz Super AMOLED screen
|Processor
|Exynos 1480 SoC
|RAM
|8/12GB
|Storage
|128/256GB
|Rear Camera System
|– 50 MP main with OIS, 12 MP ultrawide, 5 MP macro
|Selfie Camera
|32 MP
|Battery
|5,000 mAh with 25W wired charging
|Build
|Aluminum frame, Gorilla Glass Victus (screen), Glass back
|Durability
|IP67 dust and water resistance
Galaxy A35 specs:
