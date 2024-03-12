Samsung Galaxy A55 & A35 Launched – Promo Videos & Specs

The much-anticipated midrange smartphones, the Samsung Galaxy A55 and A35, have finally become official. Just a few hours after the official launch, Samsung posted a few official promo videos of the new members of the A series. Let’s begin with the company’s official unboxing video and promo video for the A55, highlighting its “enhanced design and security” in around 15 seconds.

 

On the other hand, the Galaxy A35 also gets one of those quick videos, under the tagline “Add more to your awesome.”.

Galaxy A55 specs:

Feature Specification
Display 6.6-inch 120 Hz Super AMOLED screen
Processor Exynos 1480 SoC
RAM 8/12GB
Storage 128/256GB
Rear Camera System – 50 MP main with OIS, 12 MP ultrawide,  5 MP macro
Selfie Camera 32 MP
Battery 5,000 mAh with 25W wired charging
Build  Aluminum frame, Gorilla Glass Victus (screen), Glass back
Durability IP67 dust and water resistance

Galaxy A35 specs:

Feature Specification
Display 6.6-inch 120 Hz Super AMOLED screen
Processor Exynos 1380 SoC
RAM 6/8GB
Storage 128/256GB
Rear Camera System 50 MP main with OIS, 8 MP ultrawide, 5 MP macro
Selfie Camera 13 MP
Battery 5,000 mAh with 25W wired charging
Build Plastic frame, and Plastic back
Durability IP67 dust and water resistance
Operating System Android 14 with One UI 6.1

