A few years ago, Samsung has launched the world’s first quad-camera phone, the Galaxy A9 (2018). Now, the company is planning to launch the phone with five cameras at the back. Galaxy A72 Could be Samsung’s First Penta-Camera Phone. But this time, it will not be the first phone. Nokia has taken the lead in launching the world’s first Penta-camera phone, Nokia 9 PureView.

According to a report by Elec., Galaxy A72 will become the company’s first Penta-camera phone. Moreover, the back camera setup may include a 64 MP main cam, 12 MP ultra-wide, 8 MP telephoto (3x zoom), 5 MP macro and a 5 MP depth sensor.

Surely, this is just a rumour. The actual resolution of the phones will be known very soon. Moreover, the previous rumours have also claimed that the A72 will be the first A-series phone to have optical image stabilization (OIS). Additionally, at the front, there will be a single 32 MP sensor to take selfies.

On the other hand, Samsung is also working on the successor of Galaxy A51. The coming A52 will be one of the next-gen A-series phones. Moreover, the A52 will carry the same camera setup as of A51.

Samsung is quite hopeful for the A72 and A52. Some reports also claimed that the combined sales are estimated at 30 million, which will be around 10% of Samsung’s total volume.

Both phones are in initial rumours. We will get more official information about the phones in the coming days. Till then stay tuned for more updates.