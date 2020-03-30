Samsung Galaxy Chromebook Set To Release This April An Expensive Gadget to Show Off in $999

The upcoming Samsung Galaxy Chromebook has finally an official release date. You’ll be able to buy it next Monday, April 6th at Samsung and Best Buy.

Running down the Galaxy Chromebook specs is like hitting a laundry list of things you might want on a Windows ultrabook top-tier. The gadget can be found in Mercury Gray, or in some setups, the bolder Fiesta Red which looks dazzling orange.

It’s the initial Samsung Chromebook to a 13.3-inch 4K OLED display screen for sporting activity. It also has a much more powerful CPU than most Chromebooks, which is an Intel 10th-generation processor. This contains 8 GB of RAM (LPDDR3) and also a 256 GB SSD. The computer rotates 360 degrees, and a S Pen stylus is included.

Galaxy Chromebook is a laptop that helps users to be proud to show off, whether in a classroom or at the workplace. Measuring just 9.9 mm thick, the Galaxy Chromebook is made from rugged aluminum to withstand the everyday wear-and-tear of life on the move.

Building on the dream of Samsung Galaxy Chromebook, this Chromebook elevates the user experience, putting the best smartphone apps into a PC form factor with the power to improve productivity. Files are automatically synchronized across Android devices thanks to the Google Drive feature, so you can access all your documents, all the time.