The Samsung Galaxy M12 with model designation SM-M127F/DS has appeared in many certification sites. Just recently, the phone has appeared on FCC and Geekbench certifications. Now, Galaxy M12 has been certified by Thailand’s NBTC as well which clearly hints that the phone is going to launch soon.

Unfortunately, the NBTC certification does not reveal much about the phone. But, thanks to the Geekbench listing, we know that the phone will be powered by the Exynos 850 SoC and 3GB RAM. Additionally, the phone will come with a monster battery. It will pack a 6,000 mAh battery.

Samsung Galaxy M12 Bags NBTC Certification

The previous rumours also claimed that the phone will sport a notched display and feature a quad-camera setup on the back. Furthermore, the phone will come with a side-mounted fingerprint reader and have a USB-C port at the bottom joined by a 3.5mm headphone jack.

Some reports also show the expected screen size and cameras’ resolutions. It will come with a 6.7-inch screen and quad cameras (13MP + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP) around the back. M12 will measure 163.9 x 75.9 x 8.9 mm, with the thickness going up to 10 mm when you include the camera bump.

Just like other companies, Samsung is also developing the habit of launching the same phone with different names in different markets. So, it may possible that Galaxy M12 lands as Galaxy F12 in some markets. But the company has not revealed any information regarding this yet.

