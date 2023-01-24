Advertisement

Samsung is working on a new M-series phone, Galaxy M54 5G. The phone has appeared in many leaks and renders. However now, the late leak has revealed the design of the upcoming Galaxy M54 5G. The upcoming budget device will sport a redesigned look compared to its predecessor. The smartphone has also appeared on Geekbench and a couple of other platforms. It will be a successor to the Galaxy M53, which debuted back in 2022.

Samsung Galaxy M54 5G Renders Reveal Revised Design

The upcoming Galaxy M54 will look different from its predecessor. It has three circular camera rings and an LED flash on the rear. The report says the handset will have a polycarbonate body. It will come with a punch-hole display. It will come with a side-mounted fingerprint scanner.

Moreover, there will be a vertically stacked triple camera setup on its back. The phone will be available in at least three colour options, blue, pink and green.

The previous Geekbenck listing has revealed that the phone will debut with Samsung’s in-house Exynos 1380 chipset. The phone will bring 6/8GB RAM and will boot Android 13, presumably with One UI 5.

This is all that we know so far about the upcoming device. We will definitely get more information about the device in the coming days.

On the other hand, Samsung is having an event on February 1st to launch the Galaxy S23 series. Similarly, the company is also working on a number of Galaxy A-series smartphones to launch soon. Samsung is also son going to launch the latest and most demanding update for the Galaxy Watch series. It seems like Samsung will launch a lot of devices in the first quarter of 2023. So stay tuned for more updates.

