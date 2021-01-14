Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra Launched with Brightest and Smartest Display

Just like the other two models in the series, the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra the ultimate Samsung smartphone that cuts no corners and aims to offer the most premium phone possible.

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra Specifications

The Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultraalso runs on Android 11 with One UI on top. It, however, features an advanced 6.8-inch Edge QHD+ (1,440×3,200 pixels) Dynamic AMOLED 2X Infinity-O Display with HDR10+ support and a 120Hz adaptive refresh rate that can go down to 10Hz. The display of the Galaxy S21 Ultra is also equipped with Wacom’s technology to support S Pen. Users can get the note-taking experience by using an existing S Pen from their Galaxy Note or Galaxy Tab or can purchase an S Pen meant for the Galaxy S21 Ultra with a compatible case. The phone is powered by an octa-core Exynos 2100 SoC in global markets (Snapdragon 888 in the US), paired with 12GB and 16GB LPDDR5 RAM options.

On the camera part, the Galaxy S21 Ultra flaunts a quad rear camera setup that includes a 108-megapixel sensor with an f/1.8 lens and OIS support. The camera also carries a 12-megapixel Dual Pixel sensor with an f/2.2 lens, a 10-megapixel sensor with an f/2.4 telephoto lens and OIS support, and another 10-megapixel sensor with an f/4.9 telephoto lens and OIS support. The former telephoto lens supports 3x optical zoom, while the latter one has 10x optical zoom. There is also a laser autofocus sensor for enhanced results. Further, the camera supports 100X Space Zoom. For selfies and video chats, the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra has a 40-megapixel camera sensor at the front, with an f/2.2 lens.

The Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra comes in 128GB, 256GB, and 512GB storage options. Connectivity options include 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth, GPS/ A-GPS, NFC, and USB Type-C port. You’ll also get UWB support. Sensors on board include an accelerometer, ambient light sensor, barometer, geomagnetic, gyroscope, hall, and a proximity sensor. There is also an ultrasonic fingerprint sensor.

Samsung has offered a 5,000mAh battery on the Galaxy S21 Ultra that supports USB PD 3.0 and Wireless Charging 2.0 for fast wired and wireless charging. The phone measures 165.1×75.6×8.9mm and weighs 229 grams (mmWave) or 227 grams (Sub6).

Availability

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra starts at RRP 234,999 approximately. Pre-orders start from January 15, and pre-order customers will get a Galaxy SmartTag, also launched at the event, Pre-order customers get delivery from January 25, whereas regular sales start from January 29, via Samsung.com and, amongst other online portals, as well as via offline retail stores.

