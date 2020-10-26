



Samsung’s upcoming Galaxy S21 series is in news these days. We are getting more and more information about the coming devices. The coming series will include three phones, a regular, a Pro and an Ultra version. Among them, the Ultra model will be most powerful. According to the latest reports, Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra to keep 108MP main Camera.

The phone will have a slightly smaller screen, down a tenth of an inch to 6.8”. Also, it will have curved panels. The refresh rate may get a small bump to 144Hz.

As mentioned above, the Galaxy S21 Ultra will use a 108MP main camera on the rear. Moreover, it will have a 40MP selfie camera. There are no details on the remaining modules yet. However, the phone will have a quad-camera setup at the back.

Just like the other phones, Samsung will bring the phone both in Snapdragon 875 and Exynos 2100. Moreover, the phone will come with a massive 5,000 mAh battery with 65W charging support. Also, the phone will launch with One UI 3.0 based on Android 11.

As we have mentioned earlier, the company is planning to bring the Galaxy S21 series in January. However, the actual sale will begin in early February. There is no confirmed reason for this schedule. One reason could be to maintain a gap between Galaxy S21 and next-gen Galaxy Z foldable launch.