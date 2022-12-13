One of the most anticipated upcoming series of Samsung is Galaxy S23. We are getting more and more details about the upcoming series as er are approaching the launch date. A pair of Galaxy S23 phones earlier appeared on FCC certification a couple of weeks ago. However now, the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra appeared on TENAA listings revealing major specs. Let’s have a look at the specs sheet.

Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra Appears on TENAA Confirming Major Specs

First of all, the phone measures 163.4 x 78.1 x 8.9mm and weighs 233g. The phone has a 6.8” screen size, with a 1,440 x 3,088px resolution (19.3:9 aspect ratio). The battery has a rated capacity of 4,855mAh, so the typical capacity should be listed as 5,000mAh as usual.

The phone’s CPU frequency lists three clusters: 3.36GHz, 2.8GHz and 2.0GHz. This coincides with the higher clock speeds of the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SM8550-AC. Moreover, the chipset will be paired with 8GB or 12GB of RAM and 256GB, 512GB or 1TB storage.

The listing does not reveal the rumoured satellite communication support. Similarly, there were no words about that cameras as well. Anyhow, the previous reports have revealed that the phone will have a new 200MP sensor (1/1.3”, 0.6µm, 12MP default resolution), and 3x and 10x telephoto cameras with similar hardware but improved image quality. The main camera will reportedly finally make the jump to 8K @ 30fps video.

According to the latest reports, the Samsung Unpacked event will take place in the first week of February. We will get more details about the series in the coming weeks. So stay tuned.

Check Also: After Android certificate leak, Samsung and LG Phones Are at Malware Attacks Risk