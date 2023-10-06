Samsung Unveils One UI 6 With Revamped Quick Panel & App Interfaces

Tech giant, Samsung recently kicked off its highly anticipated Samsung Developer Conference 2023 (SDC23) with a few key announcements. Among them, the biggest is Samsung One UI 6. It is the next installment of Samsung’s overarching software. The point worth mentioning here is that the beta version of the software has been around for a while now. However, Samsung officially unveiled today what to expect from the final version. Let’s dig into it.

Samsung One UI 6 Unveiled With A Redesigned Look

The latest One UI 6 will focus on enhanced usability and intelligent photo and video editing. Moreover, it will bring a revamped Quick panel and app interfaces. There will be a new typeface – One UI Sans. Reports claim that the Gallery will now analyze photos using AI features like Photo Remaster and Object Eraser. In addition to that, there will be specific options to improve the images. The tech giant also talked about a new multi-layer video editor – Samsung Studio. It is claimed to boast amazing options to add text, stickers, and music to a video timeline.

The company also talked about a newfound focus on Tizen. Samsung seems to be rebooting the Linux-based open-source OS. According to the latest reports, Tizen will run on new home appliances with larger displays – ovens and washing machines. The company announced a Tizen SDK with a 2D and 3D combined graphics engine.

Samsung Health is tipped to be extended into a digital health ecosystem. It will open access to the BioActive sensor on Galaxy smartwatches to third-party developers via the Samsung Privileged Health SDK. The all-new One UI will come with a fully revamped look. Let’s have a look at the entire conference: