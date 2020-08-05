Right on time, Samsung has unveiled its no, of devices today. The company has unveiled Galaxy Note 20 Duo today. Along with smartphones, the company has also launched two powerful tabs as well. Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 and S7+ are Now Live with amazing specs. Let’s discuss both of them one by one.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S7+

The most powerful and larger version, Tab S7+, has a 12.4” AMOLED display. It has a 2,800 x 1,752 px resolution and 420 nit brightness. Interestingly, the phone has an in-display fingerprint reader. Also, it has come with the upgraded S Pen from the new Note20 Ultra.

Moreover, the tab measures 5.7mm. just like its size, it has a larger battery as well. The tab has a 10,090 mAh battery with 45W fast charging support. Also, the tab comes with the powerful Snapdragon 865+ chipset. It has 6GB/128GB version and 8/256 GB configuration is also available.

Furthermore, the tab will be available in three connectivity options – Wi-Fi only, LTE and 5G. If we talk about its cameras, to has dual camera setup at the back. There is a 13MP main + 5MP ultrawide camera at the back. Moreover, the tab has an 8 MP camera on the front.

The pricing details of the Tab S7+ are:

Samsung Galaxy Tab S7+ Wi-Fi 5G 6/128 GB €900 €1,100 8/256 GB €980 €1,180

Samsung Galaxy Tab S7

The tab is smaller than its sibling, however, it also has some promising specs. The tab has an 11” display. It also has the new S Pen with 9 ms latency. Tab S7 is also lighter by almost 100g to make itself much easier to carry.

Moreover, the battery capacity is also less than its sibling. It has 7,040 mAh battery. Also, the tab has the same Snapdragon 865+ chipset with the same memory configurations (6/128GB, 8/256GB).

Additionally, the Tab S7 has also carried the same cameras too. It has 13MP + 5MP cameras on the back and 8MP on the front. Also, the tab has a side-mounted fingerprint reader. The pricing details of the tab are as follows.