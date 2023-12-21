As the holiday season approaches, a notable leak has surfaced regarding the date for Samsung’s imminent Galaxy Unpacked 2024 event. The tech giant is expected to unveil the eagerly anticipated Galaxy S24 series. This leak, which tipster Evan Blass revealed, is in the form of an official-looking GIF with a countdown timer to Galaxy Unpacked 2024, strongly implying an intentional disclosure by Samsung.

The GIF serves as confirmation that Samsung has scheduled the Galaxy Unpacked 2024 event for January 18 at 3 a.m. KST. It’s worth noting that when converted to the US time zone, this aligns with a January 17 launch date. It coincides with Samsung’s anticipated in-person event in San Jose, California.

Beyond the date revelation, the image contains intriguing text stating, “Galaxy AI is coming.” It hints at the integration of an on-device AI assistant, expected to be a highlight of the Galaxy S24 series. Samsung had previously teased the arrival of “Galaxy AI” in November, touting it as a more advanced alternative to Bixby.

The promised capabilities of Galaxy AI include facilitating barrier-free communication, streamlining productivity, and fostering unconstrained creativity. Notably, it is expected to serve as a personal translator during calls, seamlessly integrated into the native calling app and eliminating the need for third-party translation applications.

Moreover, leaks suggest that the AI prowess of the Galaxy S24 series will extend beyond the AI assistant. Reports indicate that One UI 6.1 will introduce a plethora of new AI features, some of which are poised to directly compete with solutions offered in Google’s Pixel lineup. This sets the stage for an exciting unveiling, with Samsung gearing up to showcase not only cutting-edge hardware but also a suite of intelligent and user-centric AI functionalities.

The Galaxy Unpacked 2024 event on January 18 promises to be a pivotal moment in the realm of smartphone innovation.

