As of late, Google has been working on Gemini, a new large language model (LLM). It will finally take the place of its PaLM 2 AI architecture. The next-generation LLM may have been supposed to come out this month, but Google is said to have changed their plans. However, Google is now planning to do a virtual launch of Gemini instead.

Unannounced Gemini launch ceremonies are reportedly scheduled for this week, according to insiders. The launch activities, which were originally scheduled to occur in California, Washington, and New York, are reportedly being rescheduled for January 2024. It looks like Gemini is not a reliable model, which is the reason for the delay. Reportedly, the performance of Gemini is not reliable when the prompts are given in languages other than English.

Even though the live launch events were postponed, there’s still a chance to witness what Google’s next-generation AI is capable of. According to an anonymous source from Google, the company is currently preparing a virtual preview, which might take place this week.

With high aspirations, Google aims for Gemini to not only rival but potentially outperform OpenAI’s highly acclaimed GPT-4. Gemini represents a significant leap forward in artificial intelligence technology, showcasing Google’s relentless pursuit of innovation. The company’s ambitious goal is to push the boundaries of AI capabilities and pave the way for groundbreaking advancements in the field.

By introducing Gemini, Google aims to establish itself as a formidable competitor in the AI landscape, challenging the dominance of OpenAI’s GPT-4. With its enhanced capabilities and cutting-edge design, Gemini is poised to revolutionize the way AI systems operate and interact with users. While Google has not disclosed specific details about Gemini’s features and functionalities, industry experts anticipate a host of groundbreaking improvements. the architecture.

This revolutionary advancement is known for its multimodal capabilities, distinguishing itself by its ability to be trained on a wide range of data beyond just text. This unprecedented attribute opens up new possibilities and potential applications for this state-of-the-art technology. Gemini, a cutting-edge technology, has the remarkable ability to generate a wide range of data types, including text, images, audio, videos, and more.

Stay tuned!

More updates are on the way!