Over an extended period, Google Assistant has consistently stood out as a leading AI assistant. Its capabilities surpass those of Siri, showcasing greater power and functionality. Unlike Alexa, Google Assistant is notably less inclined towards aggressive product promotion, and it significantly outperforms Bixby. According to the report, Google is working on a new AI assistant called Pixie. Allegedly, Pixie would be a Pixel-exclusive assistant with all of the power of Google Assistant but with new tricks that Google Assistant can’t perform.

Nevertheless, despite its impressive track record, there are areas where Google Assistant falls short of its full potential. One notable limitation is its dependence on an internet connection for the majority of its features to function. This reliance on connectivity hinders its offline usability, and there are areas where improvements could enhance the user experience.

Pixie will be powering the features of the Gemini Nano. These features include the ability to summarize recordings and generate pre-canned responses to communications. The fact that both functionalities operate on the device itself means that you do not require a data connection. According to the new research, this is just the beginning, and Pixie may provide an entire suite of new tools that make use of artificial intelligence that is embedded within the gadget itself.

According to the sources, Pixie will be able to extract data from various applications installed on a user’s mobile device. Although specific details regarding this technology remain scarce, rumors suggest that Pixie will have the ability to access information from popular apps like Maps or Gmail. With its advanced capabilities, Pixie is poised to surpass its predecessor, Assistant, in terms of tailoring its services to individual users. The key differentiator lies in Pixie’s ability to provide a highly personalized experience.

To be unique to Pixels would, of course, encourage customers to purchase a Pixel rather than a brand that is in direct competition with it. Being an on-device service, however, would require the Tensor processor that Google has developed to carry out all of the necessary tasks. It is therefore not clear whether Pixie will be available on the Pixel phones that are now on the market or whether it will only be available on future Pixels that have the appropriate hardware.

