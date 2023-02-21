Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 to Have Giant Outer Display- Solves the biggest issue of Flip 4

Advertisement

The Samsung Gaalxy S23 saga is over now. Now the korean company fans are anxiously waiting to hear the details and rumors of Samsung’s foldable flagship series in 2023 – the Z lineup, which consist of the Galaxy Z fold 5 and the smaller Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5. The debut of both these devices are expected to be in August 2023 however, we have started getting details regarding it.

One of the most authentic leaker Ice Universe tweeted that the Galaxy Z Flip 5 will feature a bigger cover display than the Oppo Find N2 Flip. Oppo Find N2 Flip made its way to market last weeks and both are rivals when it comes to foldable phones.

I can say for sure The external screen of Galaxy Z Flip5 It is bigger than the external screen of OPPO Find N2 Flip. pic.twitter.com/E9HjUeW2ZR — Ice universe (@UniverseIce) February 20, 2023

One of the unique selling point of Oppo Find N2 Flip has remained its bigger outer screen due to which users can more efficiently use the device when folded. Also, considering one of the biggest flaw of Galaxy Flip 4 which was its minuscule secondary display, so small that users had to open the foldable in order to effective execute any task they wanted. Even after this flaw, Galaxy Z Flip 4 remains one of the best foldable phones to buy in 2023 however this was due to the limited competition Samsung faced in the western markets.

However, since in 2023 more companies are entering the foldable lineup including Google, it will definitely affect Samsung’s position in this market.

With bigger secondary screen, Galaxy Z Flip 5 is definitely going to take away the glory of Oppo Find N2 Flip. Samsung needs to work on two area in order to stand out in this market ie; screen crease and gaps formed when folded since some of the foldable manufacturers have already addressed it. Lets’ see how Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 will perform with bigger screen.

