Samsung is working on its next foldable phones, Galaxy Z Fold5 and Z Flip5. Both phones will most likely to launch in August. As we are approaching the launch month, we are getting more and more updates about the devices. A few days earlier, Samsung Galaxy Z Fold5 appeared in renders. Now, Galaxy Z Flip5 appeared in high-quality renders.
The new batch of images confirms the folder-shaped external display on the Flip5, but also shows a flatter than usual side frame. The previous rumours have depicted the same frame design as the current Flip4. However, the new renders show a completely flat design.
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip5 High-Quality Renders Revealed Online
Check also: Samsung Galaxy F54 will be a Rebranded M54 with a 6,000 mAh Battery
To accommodate the new outer display shape, the camera alignment is now horizontal instead of vertical.
Also, the rumours about the new hinge design may turn out to be true. From what we can see on these renders, the gap between the two halves of the phone is almost non-existent. There’s obviously a change in the hinge design – it now looks flatter. This time Samsung will bring the flat frame.
We are still a few months away from the launch, we can expect more details about the device in the coming weeks. Let’s see what Samsung will actually bring this year. Until then do tell us your thoughts about the upcoming devices in the comment section below.
See Also; Alphabet Shares Fall on Reports of Samsung Replacing Google Search with Bing