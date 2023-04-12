Samsung Galaxy F54 will be a Rebranded M54 with a 6,000 mAh Battery

Samsung has just recently introduced the Galaxy M54 in the Middle East. Now a version of this hardware is headed to new markets under the name Samsung Galaxy F54. This device has a model number SM-E546B/DS. There are support pages for it on local Samsung.com sub-sites for Bangladesh, India and the Levant. This device (listed under that same model number as well as SM-M546B/DS) also appeared in certification by SGS Fimko.
The certification covers the battery system of the phone – 5,830mAh rated capacity, which will likely translate to a 6,000mAh typical capacity. Also, the phone supports 25W fast charging.
The recently launched Galaxy M54 also has the exact same battery and charging support. There may be some regional differences in the hardware for the F-series model, but there is no information on that yet.
The M54 is similar to the A54. The only differences are the battery capacity and display size. M54 has a larger 6,000mAh battery (vs. 5,000mAh) and a 6.7” display (vs. 6.4”). It uses the same Exynos 1380 chipset but features a higher resolution 108MP main camera (vs. 50MP, both with OIS).
We can safely say that the upcoming Galaxy F54 will also come with these features. As the phone has appeared on certifications and support pages already up, the Galaxy F54 is close to launching. Although Samsung has not revealed any information regarding this yet. But we will hopefully get more information about it very soon.
