Samsung Display recently filed for the “Ironflex” trademark for its upcoming foldable display technology. The filing, submitted to the US Patent and Trademark Office on January 3, awaits the agency’s review. Samsung also submitted similar filings in South Korea and the UK.

The “Ironflex” trademark, as per the filing, includes standard characters without specific font style, size, or colour claims. Samsung has proposed its use across various devices utilizing foldable displays, spanning smartphones, monitors, and tablet PCs. Notably, the company has previously used “Flex” for its line of foldable or slidable display products.

Samsung Ironflex Trademark: A Game-Changer in Foldable Display Technology

Industry sources suggest that the term “iron” in the trademark hints at enhanced durability, potentially resulting in folding phones nearly free from creases among other advancements.

In the competitive landscape, companies are swiftly securing patents, even for products slated for release years down the line, to gain an edge in the market.

This trademark filing coincides with Samsung Display’s amplified focus on research and development to establish a significant lead in the burgeoning foldable display market.

When it comes to patent filings, Samsung Display stands out. Wert Intelligence, an intellectual property market tracker, reveals that Samsung Display has amassed 1,840 patents solely related to foldable displays in the US. This figure surpasses China’s BOE with 481 patents and crosstown rival LG Display with 469 patents.

Wert Intelligence forecasts Samsung’s continued dominance. It cited its diverse patent portfolio encompassing folding structure mechanisms, display piling methods, materials, and user interfaces.

Song Wan-gam from Wert Intelligence highlights the anticipated expansion of the foldable display market with the introduction of more diverse foldable devices. He also emphasizes the criticality of securing patents for display makers to sustain competitiveness.

Samsung Display has consistently held the top position in the foldable OLED panel market. It was also propelled by strong sales of foldable smartphones by its sibling company, Samsung Electronics. In 2023, it boasted a 65.5 per cent market share, far ahead of BOE’s 25.1 per cent and TCL CSOT’s 5.1 per cent, as reported by market tracker Omdia.

