Samsung has now launched Galaxy Buds Pro, true wireless earphones. These Buds features active noise cancellation, 360 Audio, Auto Switch, and much more.

These are the most premium and advanced true wireless earbuds headset from Samsung yet. Now, users will get to enjoy the music along with some premium features such as as active noise cancellation, wireless charging, and IPX7 water resistance.

Samsung Launches Galaxy Buds Pro

These new Galaxy Buds Pro are the successor to the Galaxy Buds Live. The company launched these earbuds alongside the Galaxy S21 series of smartphones in the event.

Users will have option to select the Samsung’s new earphones in three colors – violet, black, and silver. The adjustable levels of active noise cancellation will definitely increase the demand in the market.

From January 15 onwards, this new headset by Samsung will go on sale in selected markets. The price of these earbuds in Pakistan (Once it hit the marker) will be approximately Rs32,000).

In Pakistan, it is expected that the earphones will go on sale in the coming days alongside the Galaxy S21 lineup. The new Samsung headset has been designed to work best with all Samsung Galaxy devices.

The 360 Audio with Dolby Head Tracking technology will give you a spatial audio experience. Each earpiece on the Galaxy Buds Pro carries three microphones – two outer and one inner. A new ‘auto switch’ feature allows the earphones to maintain a simultaneous connection with two Galaxy devices.

