Samsung May Launch A Cheaper Version Of Galaxy Z Fold 6 This Year

Laiba MohsinLast Updated: Jan 24, 2024
Galaxy Z Fold

Samsung has been the top contender in the foldable smartphone market since 2019. It would not be wrong to say that the tech giant truly ruled the foldable smartphone market for the first few years since the launch of the Galaxy Fold series. After that, Chinese smartphone brands started to follow the bandwagon. Some people say that the Galaxy Z series is not the best in the segment anymore. According to them, the Honor Magic V2 and the OnePlus Open are the better foldable phones. To overcome this situation, Samsung is tipped to be working on a cheaper version of the Galaxy Z Fold device. Reports claim that this year the tech giant will launch a cheaper version of Galaxy Z Fold 6.

A Cheap Galaxy Z Fold 6 Variant Is Under Development

Rumors claim that Samsung is considering releasing a cheaper version of the upcoming Galaxy Z Fold6. It does not mean that Samsung Z Fold6 will be cheaper itself. However, it might be joined by a cheaper variant. The point worth mentioning here is that it is the first time, Samsung considered developing a lower-cost foldable. The sales of the Fold series are more than those of the Flip series that’s why the company is planning to launch the cheaper version of the former one.

Samsung commands a double-digit market share in China for foldable as well. It is more than for slab phones, where it’s hovering around 1%. The company will simply expand the global market for foldable with a cheaper Z Fold6. Samsung is already leading the market but this time it will give the firm an edge over competitors that don’t have foldable offerings or don’t sell them widely.

According to the company, if an economic downturn is dominating, the demand will be consolidated by premium, more expensive products. However, it is rather counterintuitive. People having a lot of money will still have a lot of money even if they lose some through an economic downturn. It will only affect those who have less money. They may stop buying phones anymore. What do you think? Do share with us in the comment section.

