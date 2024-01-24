Samsung May Launch A Cheaper Version Of Galaxy Z Fold 6 This Year

Rumors claim that Samsung is considering releasing a cheaper version of the upcoming Galaxy Z Fold6. It does not mean that Samsung Z Fold6 will be cheaper itself. However, it might be joined by a cheaper variant. The point worth mentioning here is that it is the first time, Samsung considered developing a lower-cost foldable. The sales of the Fold series are more than those of the Flip series that’s why the company is planning to launch the cheaper version of the former one.

Samsung commands a double-digit market share in China for foldable as well. It is more than for slab phones, where it’s hovering around 1%. The company will simply expand the global market for foldable with a cheaper Z Fold6. Samsung is already leading the market but this time it will give the firm an edge over competitors that don’t have foldable offerings or don’t sell them widely.

According to the company, if an economic downturn is dominating, the demand will be consolidated by premium, more expensive products. However, it is rather counterintuitive. People having a lot of money will still have a lot of money even if they lose some through an economic downturn. It will only affect those who have less money. They may stop buying phones anymore. What do you think? Do share with us in the comment section.