Samsung May Launch A Cheaper Version Of Galaxy Z Fold 6 This Year
Samsung has been the top contender in the foldable smartphone market since 2019. It would not be wrong to say that the tech giant truly ruled the foldable smartphone market for the first few years since the launch of the Galaxy Fold series. After that, Chinese smartphone brands started to follow the bandwagon. Some people say that the Galaxy Z series is not the best in the segment anymore. According to them, the Honor Magic V2 and the OnePlus Open are the better foldable phones. To overcome this situation, Samsung is tipped to be working on a cheaper version of the Galaxy Z Fold device. Reports claim that this year the tech giant will launch a cheaper version of Galaxy Z Fold 6.
A Cheap Galaxy Z Fold 6 Variant Is Under Development
