Samsung New Smart Device Galaxy Ring is Useless for Many

Advertisement

Samsung keeps on coming up with smart devices, thing time it has come up with a Galaxy Ring. While the overall idea might seems quite good but the overall design of the ring is not very appealing. Initially the company filed trademark for next generation smart AR/VR glasses at unpacked 2023, but now we have come across trademark filing of Smart Galaxy ring that might be launched in near future.

Advertisement

Samsung has been able to successfully manufacture Galaxy smartwatch and is manufacturing it for a decade now. It seems now it wants to enter new wearables market by introducing smart glasses and smart ring. Samsung is recently awarded the Galaxy Ring trademark by KIPRIS or south Korea intellectual property rights information service. Apart from the name, it was also revealed that the device will be used to monitor user’s health and sleep indicators.

Advertisement

While this ring is associated with health and can monitor sleep and other indicators, i don’t thing anyone would want to wear this ring since it doesn’t look good at all. To make people wear it, the company needs to make it beautiful; and cool, otherwise I don’t think this device will witness the same popularity as Samsung watch. Also, i am not sure how the smart ring will adjust in fingers of different sizes. Will it have an adjuster like watch? if yes, it will be quite annoying and useless for many.

Though Apple, and other smaller players like Ultrahuman and Oura already offers smart rings for consumers. We will have to see what difference Samsung will bring when launching its own smart ring.

Also Read: Galaxy Watch Update Offers New Smart Home Controls with SmartThings