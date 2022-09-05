Samsung One UI 4.1.1 Is Making Its Way To Older Devices

We all know that Samsung One UI 4.1.1 was released with the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4, Z Flip 4, and the Galaxy Watch 5 Series. According to the latest reports, the one UI 4.1.1 is now coming to older Samsung devices as well.

Here Are The Older Phones That Will get Samsung One UI 4.1.1

The tech giant, Samsung always commits to create mobile innovations that not only surpass expectations of what’s possible but bring those innovations to as many people as possible. That’s why now Samsung is expanding the latest One UI 4.1.1 from Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Z Flip 4 and One UI Watch 4.5 for the Galaxy Watch5 series to previous generations of Galaxy foldable phones and smartwatches.

Advertisement

According to the reports, the company will start to roll out the latest UI version to other devices from today. The company will release it for more devices in the future. The handsets that will be getting the latest UI are mentioned in the table down below:

Details Regarding Roll-out: Software Updates for Galaxy Z Fold3 and Galaxy Z Flip3 will begin on September 5 and will roll out gradually to global countries.

One UI 4.1.1 will be extended to Galaxy Z Fold2, Z Flip, and Z Fold.1.

The UI Watch 4.5 will be supported on Galaxy Watch 4 and Galaxy Watch 4 Classic.2.

Galaxy Watch 3 and Galaxy Watch Active 2 users will enjoy a software update 3 that will deliver selected features from the One UI Watch 4.5.

If you want to find out more information about the new Samsung One UI 4.1.1 for older Galaxy devices, then head to their official page.

Also, Check out: Samsung’s Galaxy Watch with S Pen would make it amazing – (phoneworld.com.pk)