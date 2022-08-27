Samsung’s Galaxy Watch with S Pen would make it amazing

Advertisement

The Samsung Galaxy Watch is among the greatest smartwatches available. Samsung’s smartwatches used a bespoke operating system called Tizen until 2021. However, with the release of the Galaxy Watch 4 series, Samsung announced a significant update to its smartwatch operating system.

While the Galaxy Watch is a feature-rich wristwatch, Samsung’s expansive ecosystem leaves room for one additional way of input that may help tie the experience together more cohesively: S Pen compatibility.

The S Pen has been critical in distinguishing Samsung’s flagship Note and Tab models from the competition. The Galaxy S22 Ultra and Galaxy Z Fold 4 are two of Samsung’s top-tier mobile devices that now accept pen input. The Galaxy Watch, on the other hand, has been left in the dust.

Samsung keeps improving and improving its smartwatch portfolio in unique and intriguing ways. With the recently released Galaxy Watch 5, the business appears to have found its niche. The newest entry improves on everything that was excellent about the Galaxy Watch 4 by adding additional health sensors and holistic wellness capabilities to the same sleek yet classic watch design.

When it comes to devices that support stylus input, Samsung is the market leader. Despite other manufacturers’ fleeting relationship with Android tablets, Samsung has remained devoted to products that include the S Pen, whether in the shape of the Galaxy Tab family or the Galaxy Note (now merged into the Galaxy S Ultra series).

The S Pen is a marvel in pointing devices, and its inclusion on the Galaxy Watch elevates it to the top of the list of user input options.

Meanwhile, smartwatch manufacturers have spent considerable time marketing watches as smartphone extensions, allowing users to perform more mundane tasks such as checking messages, determining the worth of a caller, scrolling through news headlines, or interacting with voice assistants to control smart devices.