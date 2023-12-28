A helpful feature rumored to be in the upcoming One UI 6.1 software update is already available in the current One UI 6 version. Thanks to a clever discovery by a Samsung user, Sabarinath Panikken, it turns out that the Advanced Battery Protection feature is hiding in the current software. To access it, users need to download an activity launcher app from the Play Store and search for terms like “batterypro” or “batteryprotectionactivity.”

While the feature can be found, it seems that it doesn’t quite work yet, resorting to the older Battery Protect setting instead. However, once fully functional, the Advanced Battery Protection feature offers more control over how a smartphone charges. Currently, Samsung’s Protect Battery feature limits charging to 85% capacity.

In contrast, the new feature, expected to officially arrive with One UI 6.1, will provide three distinct charging options for added flexibility. The basic setting charges the phone to 100% and only resumes charging when the battery drops to 95%. The adaptive option pauses at 80% and completes the charge just before the user wakes up. Lastly, the “maximum protection” setting stops charging altogether when the battery reaches 80% capacity.

Both the existing and upcoming features aim to reduce the number of charging cycles, which can impact long-term battery health. More charging cycles tend to result in the battery holding less charge over time. The good news is that Advanced Battery Protection won’t be limited to the upcoming Galaxy S24 series. This means that even users with older Galaxy phones can benefit from this feature to preserve their device’s battery health.

For Samsung users concerned about their phone’s battery health, this discovery offers a glimpse into a feature that will soon be available to them, even without the latest software update