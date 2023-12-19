Samsung’s highly anticipated One UI 6 update has been making waves in the tech world for nearly two months now. The South Korean tech giant began the rollout of the stable version of One UI 6 to its eligible devices. It marks a significant milestone for Samsung users. With this update, Samsung device owners have been treated to a host of new features and improvements, enhancing their overall user experience.

The long-awaited release has been met with excitement and anticipation from Samsung enthusiasts worldwide. The highly anticipated update has made significant progress in its rollout. It has successfully reached the majority of the devices listed. However, there are still a few remaining devices that have yet to receive the update. The company is nearing completion of its foldable lineup with the highly anticipated release of One UI 6 for a range of devices.

Samsung is set to roll out this latest user interface update for the Galaxy Z Fold 4, Galaxy Z Flip 4, Galaxy Z Fold 3, and Galaxy Z Flip 3. This move underscores the company’s commitment to enhancing the user experience. It further solidifies its position as a leader in the foldable technology market. Samsung foldable smartphone owners in the United States can start updating their handsets to One UI 6 today. The update for One UI 6 was made available on Verizon, T-Mobile, and MetroPCS over the weekend. It is expected that the upgrade will be made accessible to unlocked devices soon.

The Galaxy Z Fold 4 will expectedly get the F936USQU3EWL1 version, whereas the Galaxy Z Flip 4 will get the F721USQU3EWL1 version. The expected firmware versions for the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Flip 3 will be F926USQU4HWL1 and F711USQU5HWL1, respectively.

This is a significant upgrade to the firmware, so you shouldn’t anticipate it to be a simple patch that you can download and install. Consequently, it is strongly suggested that you carry out the update while connected to a Wi-Fi network. Simply go to Settings and select Software Update to get the One UI 6. If it is available to you, you should be able to select the Download and Install option.

