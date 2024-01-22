Samsung S24 vs Samsung S24 Ultra – Popular Benchmarking Tests

With all the hype surrounding the latest Samsung S24 series, famous YouTuber NL Tech posted a detailed video of popular benchmark tests of all three Galaxy S24 series phones. These include Geekbench 6, AnTuTu, and 3DMark. The Galaxy S24 Ultra is equipped with the ‘For Galaxy’ version of Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset, while the S24 and S24+ models are equipped with Exynos 2400 chipsets.

It’s essential to note that all three smartphones are operating on pre-release firmware, so their scores will probably vary from the consumer-ready versions. Still, we will get a good glimpse of the capabilities of the new Samsung chipset and how it competes against the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3.

Antutu Test:

The Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 was the winner in the Antutu tests, but the gap between the two chipsets is not huge.

GeekBench 6:

Geekbench 6’s CPU test indicates a slight lead for the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 in both the single-core and multi-core scores. The difference in the single-core department is trivial, while the multi-core score indicates a minor advantage for the SD 8 Gen 3 chip. However, during the GPU test, the Exynos 2400 edged out the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3.

3D Mark Solar Bay:

In the 3D Mark Solar Bay stress test (ray tracing), there was a clear win for Exynos-powered S24 and S24+ models, powered by their AMD RDNA 3-based Xclipse 940 GPU.

Wildlife Extreme Test:

Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 takes a marginal win in the Wild Life Extreme test event, though the Exynos devices ran the tests with better stability.

