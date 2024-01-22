Samsung’s Dream Chip ‘Exynos 2500’ Specs Surfaced Online

Samsung launched its highly anticipated flagship series last week. I am talking about the Galaxy S24 series which includes Galaxy S24, Galaxy S24+, and Galaxy S24 Ultra. All the new Samsung phones are available for pre-order in several countries worldwide, however, they haven’t even reached customers yet. The performance and efficiency of the Exynos 2400 powering the flagship series haven’t been tested widely yet, and guess what? We have started getting information about its successor, Samsung Exynos 2500 processor. Reports reveal that Exynos 2500 will power Galaxy S25 in most countries. Moreover, it is tipped to be Samsung’s first truly good Exynos chipset in years. the company calls it “Dream Chip”

Exynos 2500 Specs Leaked

According to the latest reports, the Exynos 2500 will likely power at least some units of the Galaxy S25 series. Tipster @OreXda claims that the Exynos 2500 will use a 10-core CPU like the Exynos 2400. Moreover, it will use Samsung’s most advanced chip manufacturing process and ARM’s upcoming CPU cores. The Exynos 2500 will be the first chip to use Samsung Foundry’s second-generation 3nm (3nm GAP/SF3) process as well. It is tipped to be better than TSMC’s 3nm process in terms of area and efficiency. Furthermore, the Exynos 2500 will use:

one Cortex-X5 CPU core clocked at 3.2GHz or higher

three Cortex-A720 CPU cores clocked at 2.3GHz or above, three Cortex-A720 CPU cores

four Cortex-A530 CPU cores

ARM’s upcoming Blackhawk CPU core (Cortex-X5) can beat Apple’s latest custom CPU core in terms of single-core performance. ARM has been teasing its Blackhawk (Cortex-X5) prime CPU core, Chaberton (Cortex-A730) performance CPU core, and Hayes (Cortex-A530) power efficiency CPU cores since mid-2023. If this came out to be true, it would not be wrong to say that Samsung’s Exynos 2500 chipset, equipped with ARM’s upcoming CPU cores can easily defeat Apple in terms of performance for the first time in over a decade. However, its efficiency remains to be seen.

Some reports claim that Samsung’s Dream Chip will feature AMD’s RDNA-based Xlipse 950 GPU. It will no doubt bring even better performance. The AMD RDNA3-based Xclipse 940 GPU inside the Exynos 2400 has already defeated the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 in ray-tracing performance.

Exynos 2400 is performing quite better in both performance and efficiency as compared to previous-generation Exynos chips. It is almost on par with the latest flagship Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor. So, it looks like Exynos is finally catching the turnaround that everyone wanted. The combo of Samsung Foundry’s 3nm process, improved optimization, and ARM’s upcoming powerful Blackhawk CPU cores can give the Exynos 2500 a big boost. What do you think? Do share with us in the comment section.