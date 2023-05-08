Samsung Can Overtake TSMC within Five Years, Claims CEO

Samsung Electronics co-CEO Kyung Kye-hyun, who oversees the tech giant’s chip business, unveiled the company’s five-year plan to develop memory chip-centred supercomputers. He further claimed that Samsung can overtake its Taiwan-based foundry rival TSMC within five years.
Kyung visited the Korea Advanced Institute of Science and Technology in Daejeon, South Chungcheong Province, to deliver a special lecture to promising talents. It was the first time Kyung delivered a lecture to students since taking office as co-CEO in December 2021.
Je further revealed that the company’s goal is to create a technology that does not exist in the world. He also shared Samsung’s vision to build supercomputers.
“The Samsung Advanced Institute of Technology is trying to build a memory-centric supercomputer by 2028, but there is no one in the country who has designed … (such) powerful computing devices,” the chip chief said.
Samsung has already started stepping up its investment in research and development. However, it was the first time the company officially revealed a target launch year for its supercomputers.
Samsung also set a goal to outperform TSMC, the world’s top foundry operator, within five years. He also admitted that the company lags behind TSMC by about two years in 4-nanometer process technology. It also lags behind a year in 3-nanometer process technology.
Je further highlighted that Samsung’s latest 3-nanometer chips have been built on the Gate-All-Around (GAA) technology since last June. It allows up to a 45 per cent area reduction while providing 30 per cent higher performance and 50 per cent lower power consumption.
TSMC will not use GAA before it reaches 2-nanometer production. Samsung believes this will allow the firm to catch up with its Taiwanese rival.
